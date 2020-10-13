Longest intrusion by 2 Chinese patrol ships in Japan's territorial waters

Tokyo [Japan], October 13 (ANI); After the alleged entry of two Chinese patrol ships in Japan's territorial waters off Senkaku islands in the East China Sea, the Japan Coast Guard on Tuesday said that the two vessels were still present in the waters, marking the longest intrusion into the waters in eight years.

The Coast Guard had said that the patrol ships had entered the waters on Sunday, and were still in the waters as of 9 am on Tuesday, in an area near Taisho island, reported NHK World.

This intrusion is the longest since Japan's government purchased some of the Senkaku Islands from a private Japanese owner in 2012.



The Coast Guard has deployed patrol boats to the area and is continuing to warn the vessels to leave Japan's waters.

This was the first time since August 28 that the Chinese government vessels have entered Japan's territorial waters, and 18th time this year, according to NHK World.

China has been increasing its maritime activities in both the South China Sea and the East China Sea over the past few months, partly in response to Beijing's concerns over the increasing US military presence in the region because of escalating Sino-US tensions.

The intrusions have not only been condemned by the US but have also invited the latter to conduct military drills in the South China Sea. (ANI)

