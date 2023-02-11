Looking for investment from India, activation of Chabahar port: Iran envoy Iraj Ilahi

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Iran's ambassador to India Iraj Ilahi on Friday said his country is looking for more investment from New Delhi and the activation of Chabahar port.

"Concerning connectivity, India & Iran are partners in Chabahar. We're looking for investment from India and activation of Chabahar. India & Iran are the main founders & partners of the North-South international corridor. We're looking forward to the future," Illahi told ANI.

Iranian envoy mentioned that Iran and India have a long-standing relationship throughout history. "Energy and connectivity are 2 key pillars of our ties. We believe that despite the sanctions, autonomic strategies of India are a key support for restarting cooperation & trade in energy," he added

He added that Iran, India, and Russia are the main partners of the North-South international corridor.

Speaking at the 44th anniversary of the Islamic revolution of Iran, Illahi said, "India is of special importance to the Republic of Iran. The recent cordial meeting between the President of Iran and PM Modi is proof of this."

Iranian envoy called India and Iran as natural partners citing the historical ties between the two countries.

"The commonalities & historical ties of India & Iran and their independent approaches, as well as their complimentary economic capacities, have turned them into natural partners," he said.

Illahi mentioned that Energy has been an important area, and external pressure is there but India's strategic autonomy is still the biggest support for the continuation of this cooperation. Connectivity has been another field of cooperation between Iran and India.

The chief guest at the event, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, said, "India and Iran share incomparable civilisational links. It is believed that Indians and Iranians belonged to one family before the Indo-Aryan civilization and lived together with one common language."

"There seems little doubt that the Indus valley civilization had contact with the contemporary civilization of Iran. There was trade between the coast of southern Iran and India through the Persian gulf and the Arabian sea. This link grew as our civilization progressed," he added.

Sonowal added that India and Iran are strong partners in the region for enhancing connectivity through the international North-South transportation corridors.

"INSTC holds a promising future and Chabahar port will play a vital role in the corridor," he added. (ANI)