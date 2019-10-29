Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Looking forward to Aramco's participation in India Strategic Petroleum Reserves: PM Modi

ANI | Updated: Oct 29, 2019 10:37 IST

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Oct 29 (ANI): Asserting that India and Saudi Arabia are moving towards a "closer strategic partnership" from a purely "buyer-seller" relationship, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country is looking forward to Saudi Aramco participation in New Delhi's Strategic Petroleum Reserves.
In an exclusive interview to Arab News that was published on Tuesday, PM Modi said, " India imports around 18 per cent of its crude oil from the Kingdom, making it the second-largest source of crude oil for us. From a purely buyer-seller relationship, we are now moving toward a closer strategic partnership that will include Saudi investments in downstream oil and gas projects."
"We value the Kingdom's vital role as an important and reliable source of our energy requirements. We believe that stable oil prices are crucial for the growth of the global economy, particularly for developing countries. Saudi Aramco is participating in a major refinery and petrochemical project on India's west coast. We are also looking forward to the participation of Aramco in India's Strategic Petroleum Reserves.," he added.
Prime Minister Modi is in Riyadh for a two-day visit over the invitation of the King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. This is Modi's second visit to the Gulf nation. During his first visit in 2016, King Salman conferred Saudi's highest civilian award on him. The Crown Prince visited India in February 2019.
Modi acknowledged that the relations between the two nations have witnessed remarkable growth following his 2016 visit.
"Since my first visit to the Kingdom in 2016, I have personally witnessed a remarkable growth in our bilateral relations. I have met His Royal Highness (HRH) Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman five times. I recall with warmth my previous meetings with him, and look forward to meeting him again during this visit," Modi said.
On Tuesday, Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. New Delhi and Riyadh are expected to sign an agreement on a Strategic Partnership Council which will "robust" the ties between the two countries.
"We are going to sign an agreement on a Strategic Partnership Council, which will begin a new era of cooperation across sectors. Our ties across various dimensions such as trade, investment, security and defence cooperation are robust and deep, and will only strengthen further," the prime minister said.
Modi said the major areas of cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia is investments in former's infrastructure projects
"One of the major areas of cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia is in investments in our infrastructure projects. During his visit to India in February 2019, the crown prince had indicated an intent to invest in excess of $100 billion in India across various sectors," he said.
"We welcome greater Saudi investments in our infrastructure projects, including the Smart Cities program. We also welcome Saudi interest in investing in the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund," he added.
During his visit, the Prime Minister will also deliver a keynote address at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) which will be followed by an interaction with a moderator at the conference.
The FII Forum is also known as the 'Davos in the Desert' which has been hosted by Riyadh since 2017 to project the Kingdom as a potential investment hub in the region. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 08:45 IST

PM Modi to hold talks with Saudi king today

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Oct 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Riyadh for a two-day visit, is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 08:26 IST

Philippines: Earthquake of 6.6 magnitude hits Mindanao, no casualty

Mindanao [Philippines], Oct 29 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 on the Richter Scale struck Mindanao, the Philippines on Tuesday morning, as per the US Geological Survey.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 07:18 IST

B'desh court grants Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus more time to surrender

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Oct 29 (Xinhua/ANI): A High Court division bench in Bangladesh has granted Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus' plea seeking more time to surrender before a court.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 05:32 IST

Doctors can't discharge Nawaz Sharif due to serious health risk

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 29 (ANI): Doctors treating former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif have said that they cannot discharge the ailing leader from Lahore's Services Hospital citing serious health risk, sources told Geo News on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 05:13 IST

Boris Johnson loses fresh bid for snap election again

London [UK], Oct 29 (ANI): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday again failed in his attempt to call for a snap election in December amid the political deadlock over the UK's departure from the European Union (EU).

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 05:06 IST

2 injured in France mosque shooting, suspect arrested

Bayonne [France], Oct 29 (ANI): Two people were injured after being shot at in a mosque by an 84-year-old man in southern France on Monday, according to local media.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 04:47 IST

US considering 12-month extension of tariff waiver for certain...

Washington [USA], Oct 29 (Sputnik/ANI): The United States is considering a 12-month extension on tariff exclusions for USD 34 billion worth of Chinese imports as the tariff exclusion deadline is set to expire in December this year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 03:33 IST

Trump releases photo of military dog injured in al-Baghdadi raid

Washington DC [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday shared a picture of the "wonderful" US military dog that was wounded during the daring operation on Islamic State (ISIS) chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 03:10 IST

US House to vote on Trump impeachment procedures on Thursday

Washington DC [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): House Democrats are set to formally vote on October 31 on impeachment procedures against US President Donald Trump.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 02:37 IST

Prince Charles to visit India from Nov 13 to 14

London [UK], Oct 29 (ANI): UK's Prince Charles is set to visit India for two days from November 13 to "celebrate British-Indian connections", his office said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 02:31 IST

PM Modi arrives in Saudi Arabia for 2-day visit

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Oct 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh for a two-day visit to the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 00:42 IST

US military dog injured during al-Baghdadi raid in Syria 'fully...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): The US military dog that was wounded during the daring operation on Islamic State (ISIS) chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in war-torn Syria is "fully recovering", Pentagon officials said on Monday.

Read More
iocl