Looking forward to new Indian subcontinent with improved connectivity, says Bangladesh Foreign Minister

Dhaka [Bangladesh] March 26, (ANI): Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Friday rooted for the creation of a new Indian sub-continent with improved connectivity and energy sharing between countries in the region.

"We have developed strong connectivity with our neighbours, particularly India. We have developed very strong connectivity by road, railways, waterways as well as air route. We have more to do in waterways because it is cost-effective," Momen told ANI.

"I am looking forward to a new Indian subcontinent where we can help improve the connectivity of all the waterways. It would be good for India as well as Bangladesh. We also developed connectivity in our energy sharing," he added.

Speaking further, the Foreign Minister said: "We want the other neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar to join in this new south Asia where we all can have good connectivity. I am looking for a day that we will not need any passport to travel within this region."

He said that the relationship between the two countries has reached new heights under the leadership of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and PM Modi.

"Without a single bullet, we are achieving our goals. For India, their eastern border is secured because of a strong relationship with Bangladesh. For us, land boundary finalised, the maritime boundary with India finalised, water sharing of Ganga finalised," the minister said.



Momen stressed India has always provided active support to Bangladesh.

"India was there with us throughout, and we are happy to celebrate our 50th Independence with the leader of the largest democracy of the world, Narendra Modi," he added.

PM Modi had arrived at the Dhaka airport earlier today for his two-day visit to Bangladesh. He received a warm welcome from his counterpart Sheikh Hasina.



The Prime Minister's visit comes as Bangladesh is celebrating its 50th independence day and the centennial birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

PM Modi will later call on Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid during the visit and will hold restricted delegation-level talks with his counterpart Hasina.

This is PM Modi's first foreign visit since the COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)

