Looking forward to set new ambitions for Indo-French partnership: Macron extends wishes on Republic Day

Paris [France], January 26 (ANI): As India celebrates its 74th republic Day, France's President Emmanuel Macron conveyed his Republic day wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he is looking forward to setting new ambitions for G20 and Indo-French "strategic partnership".

"As India celebrates Republic Day, I convey my warmest wishes to my dear friend @NarendraModi and the Indian people. I look forward to setting new ambitions together for the G20 and for our Indo-French strategic partnership as it turns 25 this year," Macron said in a tweet.

Interestingly, Macron also wished the Republic Day in the Hindi language as well on Twitter.

India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day with great fervour. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was the Chief Guest at the parade. On this day, 74 years back, India officially adopted its Constitution following its Independence.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of India in France celebrated Republic Day and Ambassador Jawed Ashraf unfurled the flag and read out the President's address to the nation on occasion.



"#74thRepublicDay celebrations at the Embassy of India, Paris! Amb @JawedAshraf5

unfurled the flag & read out the President's address; a message that reaffirms constitutional values that have guided India's great progress. Indian community & friends of India joined digitally," Indian Embassy in France tweeted.

President Murmu's address noted the encouraging progress made by India, on the economic front to achieve Mahatma Gandhi's ideal of 'Sarvodaya' or the upliftment of all, despite global economic uncertainties.

The President's message also underscored that India's Presidency of the G20 is an opportunity to promote democracy and multilateralism for shaping a better world and a better future.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Ukraine also celebrated Republic Day.

"Ambassador Harsh K. Jain unfurled the National Flag on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day of India at the Embassy premises. He expressed warm greetings to the people of India and the people of Ukraine on the occasion and read out the President's address to the Nation," the Indian embassy in Ukraine said in a tweet.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, United Kingdom Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong also wished for the Republic day. (ANI)

