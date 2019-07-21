Looking forward to working with Indian govt for better ties: China's new envoy

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Sun Weidong, the newly-appointed Chinese Ambassador to India, has arrived here and said he looks forward to working with the Narendra Modi-led government to give further boost to bilateral relations between the two countries.

Sun arrived in New Delhi along with his wife Bao Jiqing and was received by officials.

"Just arrived at Delhi with my wife Bao Jiqing. Sincere greetings to the #Indian people. Look forward to working with #Indian government and friends from all sectors for building better #China-#India relations," he tweeted on Sunday.

Last month, China appointed Sun as its new envoy to India in place of Luo Zhaohui, who was recently promoted to the post of the country's vice foreign minister.

A veteran diplomat, Sun served as the Director-General in China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Policy Planning Department before being appointed to the current post. He also served as China's Ambassador to Pakistan and is an expert in South Asian affairs.

His predecessor Luo is said to have played a significant role in the dousing of tensions between India and China during the Doklam standoff and was widely appreciated for his expertise in India and its foreign policy.

He was also known for his rapport with the political leaders of the country. (ANI)

