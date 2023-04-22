Lord Buddha's message of peace useful to tackle global challenges: Meghwal

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal has said that the problems of lack of peace in some parts of the world can be tackled by the teachings and principles enunciated by Lord Buddha.

The minister referred to the Global Buddhist Summit in New Delhi and said the teachings of Lord Buddha are very relevant in the present-day world. He said 170 delegates from about 30 nations attended the Global Buddhist Summit.

The 'amrit' that will come from these discussions during the 'Azadi ka Amrit Kaal' will help establish peace in all the countries of the world, Meghwal said.

"The problems in the world that are there due to terrorism, in some countries due to separatism, due to internal security...the teachings of Lord Buddha are were based on peace and non-violence which were in accordance with the Indian philosophy. The thoughts of Lord Buddha are relevant even today," Meghwal told ANI.

Meghwal said that the message of peace and prosperity are interrelated.

"Peace and prosperity are complementary. The message from vishwagurus is if peace is disturbed, prosperity also gets disturbed."

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that India gave Buddha and not war.

Without taking any names, he said some countries believe in radicalism which is not good. "Why do you want to go on a way of devastation?" he asked.

Meghwal also said bigotry should be shunned. "My way is highway is also not right. You should think through your path and then follow it. Meghwal said.

The Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), hosted the Global Buddhist Summit in New Delhi. The theme of the Global Buddhist Summit was 'Responses to Contemporary Challenges: Philosophy to Praxis.'

Meghwal referred to India's presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and G20 and said that an agenda of peace, prosperity and governance can be set for the world. (ANI)