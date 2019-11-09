US President Donald Trump
'Lots of things' are happening between India, US: Trump

ANI | Updated: Nov 09, 2019 04:25 IST

Washington [US], Nov 9 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday said that the US has a "very good" relationship with India and "lots of things" are happening between the two countries
On the possible visit to India, the US president Trump said that he will go to the country at "some point". He also made a reference to Houston event in Texas in September.
"We are dealing with India on lots of different things. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very great friend of mine. you saw me at Houston. We have a lost of things are happening with India," Trump told reporters outside the White House when asked about the progress in his trade deal with India.
In September while sharing a stage with Trump in Houston, Modi had invited the US President and his family to visit India, saying it will give a new height to the shared dreams of the two countries.
New Delhi and Washington are engaged in talks to resolve the trade tensions between the two countries.
Tensions on the trade front between the two countries had emerged in June after US President Donald Trump revoked preferential trade privileges, in response to which India imposed tariffs on 28 US products, including almonds and apples.
India had been the biggest beneficiary of the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP), a programme designed to help developing countries sell to US consumers. (ANI)

US accuses Syrian govt for attacks against civilians in Idlib province

Washington [US], Nov 09 (Sputnik/ANI): The United States on Friday accused the government of Syria for the attacks against civilians in the province of Idlib.

Kartarpur Corridor to open for pilgrims today

New Delhi [India], Nov 09 (ANI): The much-awaited Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, a 4.7 kilometre long passage that connects Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in India's Gurdaspur and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur will be formally thrown open for pilgrims on Saturday three days ahead of 550th anniversar

Brazil: Judge rules ex-President Lula released from jail

Brasilia [Brazil], Nov 9 (ANI): A Brazilian judge on Friday ordered the release of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from prison.

Amit Shah attends SCO member states on emergency situations

New Delhi [India], Nov 9 (ANI): The 10th meeting of Heads of Authorities of Member States of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on dealing with prevention and elimination of Emergency Situations in Delhi was held on Friday. The event was chaired by the Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah.

23 protestors killed in Iraqi clashes from Nov 3-7

Baghdad [Iraq], Nov 9 (Sputnik/ANI): At least 23 protesters were killed and over thousands injured in clashes in Iraq since Sunday, the Iraqi Independent High Commission for Human Rights said on Friday.

UK Police releases names of Essex truck tragedy victims

London [UK], Nov 8 (ANI): UK police on Friday released names of the Vietnamese nationals whose bodies were found in a refrigerated truck in southern England last month.

Trump says he has not agreed to roll back tariffs on China

Washington DC [USA], Nov 8 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump said on Friday that he has not agreed to roll back the tariffs imposed on China, diluting hopes of the two leading economies ending trade war amid the global economic slowdown.

PM Modi to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor checkpost on Nov 9

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the integrated check post (ICP) of the Kartarpur Corridor on Saturday, thereby facilitating smooth, visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan.

Pak not to charge USD 20 from Indian pilgrims using Kartarpur...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 8 (ANI): In yet another U-turn, Pakistan said on Friday that the country would not collect any service charge from Indian pilgrims visiting Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib through Kartarpur corridor on November 9 and 12.

Posters, banners welcoming pilgrims traveling to Kartarpur...

Wagah [Pakistan], Nov 8 (ANI): Posters and banners welcoming pilgrims visiting Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev were spotted at Wagah in Pakistan on Friday.

Trolling after these words of praise will test your meditation...

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday responded to influential global investor Ray Dalio's tweet hailing him as one of the best world leaders in the world, saying that he should now be prepared for being trolled on social media for his words of praise.

Pak army continues its barbarism in Balochistan; 28 operations...

Undisclosed location [Pakistan], Nov 8 (ANI): As many as 28 operations were conducted by Pakistani army in Balochistan in the month of October as a result of which 30 people forcibly disappeared, while 25 dead bodies were found in the province, as per a monthly report issued by Baloch National Movemen

