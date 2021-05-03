'Love from Taiwan' arrives in India amid record rise in COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): The first batch of 150 oxygen concentrators and 500 oxygen cylinders from Taiwan arrived in New Delhi on Sunday as Taipei reaffirmed its commitment to providing necessary assistance to the people of India in difficult times of COVID-19.

"The first batch of 150 oxygen concentrators and 500 oxygen cylinders have arrived in New Delhi on Sunday 2 May," the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in New Delhi said in a statement.

"Love from Taiwan has arrived in India. We are working hard to send more," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) said in a tweet after the supplies landed in New Delhi.



Taiwan's deployment of medical supplies is a testament to the close collaboration and partnership across multiple agencies on both sides, the statement said.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen last week had conveyed solidarity with India and expressed deep concern about India's situation.

Taiwan's Foreign Minister, Dr Joseph Wu tweeted, "The government and people of Taiwan are seriously concerned about the COVID19 situation in India. We are closely monitoring developments and holding in-depth discussions aimed at providing requisite support to our Indian friends at a time of great need."

India on Sunday reported 3,92,488 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from yesterday's high of over 4 lakh cases, taking the cumulative count of the cases to 1,95,57,457, the Union Health Ministry said.

With 3,689 people succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, the death toll has mounted to 2,15,542. (ANI)

