A woman gets her finger inked at a polling centre in Afghanistan on Saturday. (Photo Credits: Reuters)
A woman gets her finger inked at a polling centre in Afghanistan on Saturday. (Photo Credits: Reuters)

Low voter turnout, violence, logistical issues mar Afghan presidential polls

ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2019 05:22 IST

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 29 (ANI): Millions of people in Afghanistan braved persistent threats from the Taliban and cast their ballots on Saturday in the country's fourth presidential election marred by low voter turnout, logistical issues, fraud allegations and attacks.
More than a dozen candidates, including incumbent Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who is seeking re-election and seen as the frontrunner, along with the country's chief executive Abdullah Abdullah, Al Jazeera reported.
Voting began at around 7 am amid a tense atmosphere and fear of suicide attacks, as people exercised their franchise. Several thousand Afghani Forces have been deployed across the country to provide security.
Many people complained that their names were missing from voter rolls and the biometric identification machines -- a first in this year's presidential election in a bid to reduce fraud -- developed technical issues or officers not adequately trained on how to use them, Al Jazeera reported.
Low turnouts were reported in certain parts of the war-torn country, including in Herat, Nangarhar and Bamiyan provinces to name a few. Even in capital Kabul, the low turnout was reported till 10 am, three hours after polling began.
Several prominent leaders had also cast their ballots and urged the people to come out in large numbers and exercise their franchise.
Afghanistan's Independent Election Commission (IEC) struggled to calculate exact figures from hundreds of polling sites, as attacks blocked highways or blew up communication towers snapping telecom signals in several parts of the country, according to The New York Times.
As these issues persisted, polling was extended from 3 pm to 5 pm (local time).
During the polling, a blast had hit a polling centre in southern Kandahar city, with casualties being feared.
Nevertheless, people exercised their franchise in hope that Afghanistan would soon limp back to normalcy and the new government would have its task cut out to bring back on track the US-Taliban peace talks, which was suspended earlier this month.
Preliminary results are not expected to be announced before October 17 and final results not until November 7. If no candidate gets at least 51 per cent of the vote, a second round will be held between the two leading candidates.
Ghani thanked the citizens for their commitment to a democratic and a prosperous Afghanistan.
"I thank all Afghans for their commitment to democracy and to a prosperous and sovereign Afghanistan. Participation in the elections indicates a commitment to the Constitution of Afghanistan. Elections determine the continuation of the democratic system in Afghanistan," he said.
Nearly 9.6 million people had registered to vote in the election, according to the IEC. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 04:04 IST

5 injured in Maryland stabbing, suspect shot dead

Maryland [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): Five people were injured in a stabbing incident at a shopping centre near Baltimore in Maryland state on Saturday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 03:52 IST

Javadekar inaugurates exhibition on friendship between Mahatma...

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday inaugurated an exhibition dedicated to the friendship between India's founding father Mahatma Gandhi and Russian writer Leo Tolstoy at Yasnaya Polyana.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 03:12 IST

After hours-long delay, Imran Khan departs for Pakistan on...

New York [US], Sept 29 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday departed for Pakistan on a commercial aircraft, after a special jet given to him by the Saudi Arabian government, had developed a technical glitch minutes after taking off from New York airport.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 02:10 IST

31st International Conference on Sindh held in London

London [UK], Sept 29 (ANI): The World Sindhi Congress (WSC) on Saturday hosted an international conference on Sindh in London, where the participants highlighted issues such as enforced disappearances of activists, human rights violations and forced conversion of religious minorities in Pakistan. Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 23:41 IST

Need to get Brexit done so we can move this country forward, says UK PM

London [UK], Sept 28 (ANI): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday emphasised on the need to "get Brexit done" so that the country can move forward and focus on other priorities.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 23:40 IST

Nepal: India builds new school in Kathmandu

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 28 (ANI): In the latest move to boost the education sector of Nepal, India has constructed a new building for the Kuleshwor Awas Secondary School here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 23:18 IST

US State Department expresses grief over killing of America's...

Washington [US], Sept 28 (ANI): Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, US Department of State on Saturday expressed deep grief over the killing of America's first turbaned Sikh police officer, Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 23:07 IST

White House concealed Trump's call with foreign leaders in...

Washington [US], Sept 28 (ANI): Some reconstructed transcripts of "delicate" calls between US President Donald Trump and foreign officials, including with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Saudi royal family, were concealed by the White House in a highly classified computer system.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 21:08 IST

3 killed, over dozen injured in Balochistan IED explosion

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 28 (ANI): At least three people, including a 12-year-old, were killed and more than a dozen were injured in an IED explosion in Chaman area of Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 21:07 IST

3 Senegalese UN peacekeepers killed in helicopter crash in...

United Nations [USA], Sep 28 (ANI): Three Senegalese UN peacekeeping crew members were killed and another injured in the crash of a Mi-24 helicopter in the Central African Republic (CAR) on Friday, .

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 20:33 IST

Hong Kong: Thousands of protestors gather to mark 5th...

Hong Kong, Sept 28 (ANI): Thousands of protestors on Saturday gathered here to mark the fifth anniversary of Umbrella Revolution.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 18:04 IST

India seemed to dominate narrative on J-K at UNGA: EU accredited...

Amsterdam [Netherlands], Sept 28 (ANI): India seemed to dominate the narrative on Jammu and Kashmir on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly Session, European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS) has said.

Read More
iocl