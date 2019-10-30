LS Speaker Om Birla to visit Japan to attend Parliamentary Speakers' Summit

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): An Indian parliamentary delegation led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will travel to Japan on Saturday to take part in the 6th Parliamentary Speakers' Summit of the G20 countries, slated to be held from November 3 to November 5 in Tokyo.

The summit will have three sessions on separate themes pertaining to trade, technology and sustainable development.

As per an official release, the First Session is based on the theme 'Promotion of Free, Open and Fair Trade and Investment'.

The theme of the Second Session is 'Utilization of Innovative Technology towards a human-centred Future Society' while the Third Session would be held on the theme of 'Efforts towards Resolution of Global Challenges and Achievement of the SDGs (Financing for Development, Need for Transparent and Effective Government, etc.)'.

A joint statement will be adopted by the speakers at the end of the summit, which would act as Parliamentary inputs to the main G20 Heads of Government/States Conference to be held next year.

The Parliamentary summit, unofficially called P20, is being jointly organised by House of Councillors of National Diet of Japan and Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), an international organisation headquartered in Geneva. (ANI)