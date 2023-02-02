M Subbarayudu appointed as India's High Commissioner to Namibia

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): M Subbarayudu, currently serving as Ambassador of India to Peru, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Namibia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced in a statement.

Subbarayudu is expected to take up the assignment shortly. According to the MEA, he joined the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) in 1994.

Earlier in November, India and Namibia held the fourth round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOCs) in Windhoek, Namibia where the two sides carried out a comprehensive review of the existing bilateral ties.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed existing bilateral relations including enhancing of cooperation in development partnership, trade and investment relations, energy, defence, agriculture, health, art and culture and education, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

During the meeting, the two sides also exchanged views on regional issues and cooperation in multilateral fora such as the United Nations, International Solar Alliance (ISA), and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

The Indian side was led by Puneet R Kundal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (East & Southern Africa) while the Namibian side was led by Ambassador Sabine Bohlke Moller, Head of the Bilateral Relations and Cooperation Department, Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation. (ANI)

