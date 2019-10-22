Madagascar: Indian rock group performs at cultural event

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Oct 22 (ANI): Indian Bollywood rock group Antariksh performed at a cultural event in Madagascar's capital Antananarivo on Monday.

The group received a heartwarming reception from an enthusiastic audience consisting of the young Malagasy Indian community in Madagascar, high officials of the Malagasy government. The group played several popular Bollywood songs and received a standing ovation from the audience.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Abhay Kumar said that a 'Festival of India' will soon start in 2019-2020 in Madagascar which will feature a number of cultural programmes. The event was organised by Indian Council of Cultural Relations and the Embassy of India in Madagascar.

Jo el Randriamandranto, Madagascar's Minister of Transport, Tourism and Meteorology was the chief guest at the event. He inaugurated the event by lighting the lamp along with Kumar and leader of Antariksh group, Varun Singh Rajput.

Madagascar has a sizable Indian community that exceeds 20,000, most of whom come from Gujarat. (ANI)

