Madagascar joins Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure

Antananarivo [Madagascar], April 5 (ANI): Madagascar on Monday joined the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) becoming the 30th country to join the partnership launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech at the UN Climate Action Summit in September 2019.

CDRI is a partnership of national governments, UN agencies and programmes, multilateral development banks and financing mechanisms, the private sector, and knowledge institutions that aims to promote the resilience of new and existing infrastructure systems to climate and disaster risks in support of sustainable development. The CDRI Secretariat is based in New Delhi, India.

CDRI claims to promote the rapid development of resilient infrastructure to respond to the Sustainable Development Goals' imperatives of expanding universal access to basic services, enabling prosperity and decent work.



As of April 2022, 30 members, consisting of 23 national governments and 7 organizations have joined CDRI.

By becoming a member of CDRI, Madagascar will be able to work together with other member countries to promote resilient infrastructure and help in creating a safe, resilient and sustainable future globally, a press statement said.

India's Ambassador to Madagascar Abhay Kumar said, "I'm delighted Madagascar has joined the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. It will help Madagascar to be better prepared for the natural disasters such as cyclones it faces almost every year."

"We are delighted to announce Madagascar as the newest CDRI member. We look forward to working together to promote #resilientinfra & create a safe, resilient & sustainable future globally," CDRI said in a tweet. (ANI)

