'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines provided to 50 countries: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to more than 50 countries.

Speaking at a virtual India-Sweden summit alongside Sweden Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, PM Modi extended condolences for the lives lost due to COVID-19 in Sweden. "I want to express my heartfelt condolences on behalf of me and the whole of India for the loss of life in Sweden since COVID-19," he said.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, on a regional and on a global level, we have understood the importance of collaboration. India has provided medicines and other essential items to over 150 countries. Along with this, with the help of online training programmes, we shared our experiences with frontline workers and lawmakers of Asia, Southeast Asia and Africa," Prime Minister Modi said.

He added, "We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries so far. We are committed to supplying vaccines to even more countries in the days to come."

This is the fifth interaction between the two leaders since 2015.

Prime Minister Modi had visited Stockholm in April 2018 for the First India Nordic Summit. Lofven had visited India in February 2016 for the special 'Make in India' week. Earlier, the two leaders had met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September 2015. In April 2020, the two Prime Ministers had a telephonic conversation to discuss the situation arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

India and Sweden have warm and friendly relations based on shared values of democracy, freedom, pluralism and rules-based international order. Both countries have very close cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, innovation, science and technology as well as research and development.

Around 250 Swedish companies are actively operating in India in various sectors such as health and life sciences, auto industry, clean technology, defence, heavy machinery & equipment. Around 75 Indian companies are also active in Sweden. (ANI)