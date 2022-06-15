'Made in India' navigational app for UN office in Geneva showcases India's tech capabilities: Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has hailed the 'Way Finding Application' - a 'Made in India' navigational application to be used at the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG) and said that the app showcased India's tech capabilities and country's soft power as a global software provider.

Notably, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today approved the proposal for the signing of an agreement between the Government of India and the United Nations on a 'Way Finding Application' to be used in the Palais des Nations, UNOG.

Keeping in view the complexity of buildings in the United Nations Office at Geneva and the huge participation by a large number of delegates, members of civil society and the general public to participate in various meetings and conventions, there was a requirement for a navigational application which can help the visitors and other delegates in finding their way inside the premises while adhering to all security perspectives.

The United Nations (UN) is an international organization founded in 1945. It is currently made up of 193 Member States. India is a founding member of the United Nations. UNOG, consisting of five buildings and 21 floors, is housed at the historic Palais des Nations.

While the Global Positioning System (GPS) based Apps function in open space, a more precise in-building navigational App will assist the visitors in locating the room and offices.



The project of development of 'Way Finding Application' has been conceptualized as a donation from the Government of India to the UN on the occasion of its 75th anniversary in 2020. The estimated financial implication for the development deployment and maintenance of the App is USD 2 Million.

The project consists of the development, deployment and maintenance of a software-based 'Way Finding Application' to facilitate navigation in the Palais des Nations premises of UNLG.

The application will enable users to find their way from point to point within the 21 floors spread across five buildings of UNOG. The App will work on Android and iOS devices with an internet connection.

The development of the App has been entrusted to the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT), an autonomous telecom Research & Development centre of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India, according to a press statement.

The project will be a significant contribution from the Government of India to the UN. The project will not only highlight the technical capabilities of India but also enhance the prestige of the country at the UN level platform.

The App will make India's presence felt in the UN and showcase its soft power in the form of strong software technology expertise - a 'Made in India' App in the mobiles of who come from across the globe. (ANI)

