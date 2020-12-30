Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits Japan's Ibaraki prefecture near Tokyo

Tokyo [Japan], December 30 (ANI/Sputnik): A magnitude 5.1 quake">earthquake on Wednesday hit Japan's Ibaraki prefecture not far from Tokyo, the country's meteorological agency said.

The epicenter of the quake">earthquake was located in northern Ibaraki at a depth of 60 kilometers (37 miles).



The intensity of the aftershocks reached four scores under Japan's seven-score scale.

No tsunami alert has been declared. There is also no information about any damages and victims caused by the quake">earthquake.

There were no abnormal situations in connection with the quake">earthquake at the Tokai-2, Fukushima-1 and Fukushima-2 nuclear power plants (NPPs), NHK broadcaster reported, citing operators of the NPPs. (ANI/Sputnik)

