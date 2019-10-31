Representative image
Representative image

Magnitude 6.8 earthquake hits Philippine southern Mindanao island

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 08:16 IST

Mindanao [Philippines], Oct 31 (Sputnik/ANI): A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Philippines' second-largest island of Mindanao, located in the south of the country, the US Geological Survey data showed early on Thursday.
According to the seismologists, the earthquake struck nine kilometres (5.6 miles) to the west-southwest from the Tamayong area in the Davao City at 01:11 GMT.
The epicentre of the quake was located at the depth of 22 kilometres. (Sputnik/ANI)

