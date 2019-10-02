Mahatma Gandhi is an inspiration for humanity: Singapore deputy PM

New Delhi [India], Oct 02 (ANI): Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Wednesday paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150 birth anniversary and called him an "inspiration for all humanity".

"He was such a great leader and a great father of the nation. He is an inspiration for all humanity. His commitment towards non-violence, his belief in the oneness of mankind and his simplicity are great. I have immense respect for him and I am honoured to be here on this very special occasion," Keat told ANI.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, popularly known as Mahatma Gandhi, adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against the colonial British rule with utmost patience.

This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'swaraj' (self-governance) and 'ahimsa' (violence) won him accolades across the world.

Various leaders including President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Raj Ghat to pay tribute to the father of the nation earlier today. (ANI)

