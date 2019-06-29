The IT park is expected to bring direct benefit to the people in Cote d’Ivoire.
The IT park is expected to bring direct benefit to the people in Cote d’Ivoire.

Mahatma Gandhi IT and Biotechnology Park inaugurated in Cote d'Ivoire

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 18:00 IST

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): The Mahatma Gandhi IT and Biotechnology Park (MGIT-BP) was jointly inaugurated by Ambassador of India to Cote d'Ivoire Sailas Thangal and country's Vice President Daniel Kablan Duccan at Grand-Bassam in Cote d'Ivoire.
The inauguration ceremony took place on June 27. The MGIT-BP is being built with India's assistance and is a dedicated Free Trade Zone (FTZ) for IT and Biotechnology.
"The MGIT-BP is being built with India's assistance through EXIM Bank Lines of Credit of USD 20 million. The project consists of two parts firstly, architectural concept and design for the buildings of FTZ and construction of the main building to host IT enterprises," a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
"The second part includes supply and commissioning of equipment which included, computer assembly plant, VSAT with satellite earth station, networking lab, human DNA lab, data storage area network, an audio-visual lab, and a power generator," added the statement.
The first part of the project was implemented by Shapoorji Pallonji while the second part was implemented by United Telecom Limited (UTL).
The MGIT-BP symbolises the growing and shining example of cooperation between India and Cote d'Ivoire, energised by high-level of political commitment from both the countries. The IT park is expected to bring direct benefit to the people in Cote d'Ivoire.
"The project is expected to further consolidate our cooperation and bilateral relations especially in the context of the transfer of technology and sharing of development experience to build capacities of partner countries in Africa, to face challenges of the knowledge economy in the 21st century," the statement said.
The inauguration of the project is an important milestone in the 150th celebration of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. In addition, the ceremony showcases the government's commitment to expediting projects under the 100 days plan.
"It may be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made Africa a priority for our foreign policy. The Prime Minister has outlined 10 principles of our engagement with Africa in July 2018 in Kampala," said the statement.
There has been a significant intensification of India's engagement with Cote d'Ivoire over the years and has extended six Lines of Credit aggregating to USD 207.70 million, aimed at building infrastructure, improving the Ivorian skills and create opportunities.
To maintain the momentum in bilateral engagements, the Embassy of India in Abidjan, in collaboration Exim Bank of India, also organised an 'India-Cote d'Ivoire Business Forum' on the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 19:04 IST

Plane carrying anti-Pak banners fly over Headingley cricket...

Leeds [UK], Jun 29 (ANI): A plane flying with anti-Pakistan banners unfurled from it was spotted on Saturday over the Headingley cricket ground here where the World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Afghanistan was underway.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 18:51 IST

G-20 leaders reaffirm commitment to deny safe havens to economic...

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): Noting that corruption is a global challenge, leaders of the G-20 countries on Saturday reaffirmed their commitment to fight against the menace and deny safe haven to economic offenders.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 16:54 IST

Pakistan: ANP leader shot dead

Peshawar [Pakistan], June 29 (ANI): A local leader belonging to the Awami National Party (ANP) was shot dead by unknown assailants here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 16:38 IST

G-20 leaders resolve to prevent exploitation of Internet for terrorism

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): In view of the growing use of the Internet in carrying out terror activities across the globe, G-20 leaders on Saturday urged online platforms "to do their part" in protecting the people from terrorist and violent extremism conducive to terrorism (VECT) exploitation of th

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 13:54 IST

Trump's invitation for meeting 'very interesting suggestion': North Korea

Pyongyang [North Korea], June 29 (ANI): Hours After Donald Trump proposed a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the inter-Korean border, Pyongyang on Saturday called the invitation a "very interesting suggestion" that can advance their bilateral relations.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 13:14 IST

Modi emplanes for New Delhi after G-20 Summit

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplaned for New Delhi on Saturday after participating in the 14th G20 Summit in Osaka and a string of bilateral engagements with various leaders held on the sidelines of the event.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 12:38 IST

Modi meets Morrison on G-20 sidelines, discusses Indo-Pacific

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held talks with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and discussed a wide range of issues including Indo-Pacific.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 12:00 IST

Trump to not impose new tariffs on Chinese goods

Osaka [Japan], June 29 : China on Saturday said that US President Donald Trump has agreed to not impose further tariffs on Chinese exports.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 11:14 IST

'Productive discussion' with 'critical ally': Ivanka sums up...

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): White House advisor and Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, has described the meeting between the US President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "productive dialogue" and also termed India a "critical ally".

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 10:45 IST

Here's how PM responded to Scott Morrison's 'Kithana ache he Modi' remark

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): Stealing away some fun moments from the hectic schedule of the G-20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison took to Twitter to celebrate their friendship.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 10:19 IST

Dialogue better than friction, confrontation: Xi to Trump

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): Striking an optimistic note, the United States and China on Saturday decided to hold talks to reach a truce amidst the ongoing trade conflict between the two countries, saying dialogue is better than friction and confrontation.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 08:29 IST

'Kithana ache he Modi': Australian PM celebrates friendship with Modi

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): Stealing away some moments from the hectic schedule of G-20 Summit to celebrate his friendship with Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday tweeted a selfie with his Indian counterpart to mark their meeting.

Read More
iocl