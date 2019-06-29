Mahatma Gandhi IT and Biotechnology Park inaugurated in Cote d'Ivoire

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): The Mahatma Gandhi IT and Biotechnology Park (MGIT-BP) was jointly inaugurated by Ambassador of India to Cote d'Ivoire Sailas Thangal and country's Vice President Daniel Kablan Duccan at Grand-Bassam in Cote d'Ivoire.

The inauguration ceremony took place on June 27. The MGIT-BP is being built with India's assistance and is a dedicated Free Trade Zone (FTZ) for IT and Biotechnology.

"The MGIT-BP is being built with India's assistance through EXIM Bank Lines of Credit of USD 20 million. The project consists of two parts firstly, architectural concept and design for the buildings of FTZ and construction of the main building to host IT enterprises," a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"The second part includes supply and commissioning of equipment which included, computer assembly plant, VSAT with satellite earth station, networking lab, human DNA lab, data storage area network, an audio-visual lab, and a power generator," added the statement.

The first part of the project was implemented by Shapoorji Pallonji while the second part was implemented by United Telecom Limited (UTL).

The MGIT-BP symbolises the growing and shining example of cooperation between India and Cote d'Ivoire, energised by high-level of political commitment from both the countries. The IT park is expected to bring direct benefit to the people in Cote d'Ivoire.

"The project is expected to further consolidate our cooperation and bilateral relations especially in the context of the transfer of technology and sharing of development experience to build capacities of partner countries in Africa, to face challenges of the knowledge economy in the 21st century," the statement said.

The inauguration of the project is an important milestone in the 150th celebration of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. In addition, the ceremony showcases the government's commitment to expediting projects under the 100 days plan.

"It may be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made Africa a priority for our foreign policy. The Prime Minister has outlined 10 principles of our engagement with Africa in July 2018 in Kampala," said the statement.

There has been a significant intensification of India's engagement with Cote d'Ivoire over the years and has extended six Lines of Credit aggregating to USD 207.70 million, aimed at building infrastructure, improving the Ivorian skills and create opportunities.

To maintain the momentum in bilateral engagements, the Embassy of India in Abidjan, in collaboration Exim Bank of India, also organised an 'India-Cote d'Ivoire Business Forum' on the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony. (ANI)

