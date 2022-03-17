Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital, built with India's assistance, inaugurated in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], March 17 (ANI): The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital building, built with India's assistance, was inaugurated in Nepal's Bhojpur district on Thursday.

Various ministers including Indian Deputy Chief of Mission Namgya C Khampa, Nepal's Minister for Communications and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, jointly inaugurated the hospital building, according to a statement issued by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.



The event was also attended by embassy officials and local government representatives.

Speaking at the event, Khampa reiterated that the project was a testament to the multi-faceted, strong and robust development partnership between India and Nepal. Minister Karki appreciated the continued support of the Government of India to Nepal.



According to the press release, the project, built at the cost of Nepali Rupees 22.60 million, is one of the 75 projects being inaugurated this year in Nepal as part of "India@75 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" which celebrates 75 years of India's independence.



The hospital is provisioned with 15-bedded indoor capacity with maternity section, 24 hours emergency examination rooms, children's ward, operation theatre, waiting hall, pathology lab, rooms for doctors and medical staff, office, toilets for women and guests and furniture and hospital equipment to provide improved health care to the people.

The release further stated that since 2003, India has taken up over 523 High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal and has completed 467 projects.

Being close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation.

The implementation of this project reflects the Government of India's continued commitment to continue to collaborate with the Government of Nepal in its socio-economic development and augmenting its physical infrastructure, especially in the health sector. (ANI)

