Mahatma Gandhi's influence became source of inspiration: PM

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Mahatma Gandhi never tried to create influence through his life but it became a source of inspiration across the world.

"Gandhi ji never tried to create influence through his life but it became a source of inspiration across the world. We are living in the era of 'how to impress' but Gandhi ji's vision was 'how to inspire'," he said at the 'Relevance of Mahatma Gandhi in the Contemporary World' at the UN headquarters here.

Modi made the comments after he and other world leaders inaugurated a 50 kilowatt 'Gandhi Solar Park' at the headquarters of the United Nations. A special commemorative stamp to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled as well on the occasion.

The Prime Minister said that Mahatma Gandhi's contributions went beyond being a freedom fighter for India and underlined that he understood the power of democracy.

"Mahatma Gandhi's contribution went well beyond being a freedom fighter for India. Gandhi was Indian but didn't only belong only to India. He understood the power of democracy. He showed the direction in which people should not depend on governance and become self-reliant," Modi said.

"Gandhi ji inspired the lives of those who never ever met him. Martin Luther King Junior and Nelson Mandela's policies and ideologies were based on Mahatma Gandhi's vision," he said.

Modi said whether it was climate change or terrorism, corruption or selfless social life, Mahatma Gandhi's principles act as a guide to protect humanity.

"Had Gandhi ji not taken the baton of leading our freedom struggle, he would have gone ahead with the basic elements of Swaraj and self-reliance. His vision is becoming a great medium to solve big challenges India is facing today," he remarked.

The Prime Minister said that Mahatma Gandhi was against will without work, pleasure without conscience, knowledge without character, business without ethics, science without humanity, religion without sacrifice, and politics without principle.

World leaders including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and South Korean President Moon-Jae-in were also present at the occasion in New York.

The event was hosted to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, which underlined the continuing relevance of Gandhian thoughts and values in today's world. (ANI)