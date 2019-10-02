United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres

Mahatma pioneered non-violent movements that changed history: UN Secretary-General on Gandhi's 150 anniversary

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 12:00 IST

New York [US], Oct 02 (ANI): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary and said that his vision continues to resonate across the world, including through the work of the UN.
Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary is observed as International Day of Non-Violence by the global community.
"Mahatma Gandhi pioneered successive non-violent movements that changed history. 150 years since his birth, Gandhi's philosophy is at the core of our work at the UN. May his courage and conviction continue to inspire us on Wednesday's International Day of Non-Violence and every day, " tweeted Guterres.
"His vision continues to resonate across the world, including through the work of the United Nations for mutual understanding, equality, sustainable development, the empowerment of young people, and the peaceful resolution of disputes", Guterres said in a statement commemorating the day.
Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against the colonial British rule with utmost patience.
This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'swaraj' (self-governance) and 'ahimsa' (violence) won him accolades across the world.
Guterres recalled that before Mahatma Gandhi's assassination on January 1948, after the partition of India the previous year, Gandhi constantly highlighted "the gap between what we do, and what we are capable of doing".
"On this International Day, I urge each and every one of us to do everything in our power to bridge this divide as we strive to build a better future for all", concluded the UN Secretary-General. (ANI)

