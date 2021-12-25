Mahinda Rajapaksa leaves for Sri Lanka after offering prayers at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams in Andhra

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has left for his country after offering prayers at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams in Andhra Pradesh, India.

"Hon'ble PM @presrajapaksa completed the pilgrimage to #Tirupati and left for #SriLanka after the Darshan and seeking the blessings of Lord Venkateswara at #TirumalaTirupatiDevasthanams," India in Sri Lanka tweeted.

On Friday, Mahinda Rajapaksa along with his spouse Shiranthi Rajapaksa, who was on a pilgrimage to India, offered prayers in the famous hill shrine of Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala.



Earlier, on his arrival at Mahadwaram of the temple, he was accorded a warm welcome by the Joint Executive Officer (JEO) of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Veerabrahmam and Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO) Gopinath Jatti.

After Darshan, he was rendered Vedaseervachanam by Vedic Pundits at Ranganayakula Mandapam. The JEO offered Theertha Prasadams and a laminated photo of Srivaru to the foreign dignitary.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Narayana Swamy was also present during the Lankan PM's Tirumala temple visit.

Tirupati Urban SP Venkatappala Naidu, Tirumala Temple DyEO Sri Ramesh Babu and others were also present. (ANI)

