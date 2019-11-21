Sri Lanka's newly elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's brother Mahinda Rajapaksa
Sri Lanka's newly elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's brother Mahinda Rajapaksa

Mahinda Rajapaksa sworn in as Sri Lanka PM

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 14:29 IST

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Nov 21 (ANI): Sri Lanka's newly elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's brother Mahinda Rajapaksa was on Thursday sworn in as the new prime minister of the island nation.
This is the first time in the history of Sri Lanka that two siblings are in the positions of president and the prime minister.
Mahinda Rajapaksa has served as president from 2005 to 2015. His accession to power has come after Ranil Wickremesinghe announced his resignation from the prime ministerial post, paving a way for a caretaker cabinet until the general elections which can be held in March 2020.
Wickremesinghe took the decision after a special cabinet meeting on Wednesday a day after he met Gotabaya and discussed the matter.
Leaders of the parties that backed Gotabaya during the presidential polls will be given preference in the Cabinet.
The Rajapaksa brothers are credited with crushing the Tamil Tigers a decade ago to end Sri Lanka's civil war, with the security services they controlled accused of war crimes and multiple human rights abuses. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:11 IST

PM Modi congratulates newly appointed Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Nov 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended wishes to Mahinda Rajapaksa over his appointment as Sri Lanka's prime minister.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:04 IST

Indians accounts for 93 pc H4 visas issued by US: Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Indians account for 93 percent of the total number of visas issued under H4 category by the United States, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 12:26 IST

London: Nawaz Sharif undergoes series of test, scans

London [UK], Nov 21 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday (local time) underwent a series of scans and tests ahead of his medical treatment.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 11:57 IST

Peace-building resources exist within conflict-affected...

New York [US], Nov 21 (ANI): Highlighting the importance of reconciliation in stopping the cycle of violence and insecurity in post-conflict situations, India has said peace-building resources exist within conflict-affected societies and the United Nations should play a 'supportive and facilitating' r

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 11:41 IST

6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Laos

Vientiane [Laos], Nov 21 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter Scale struck northwestern Laos close to Thailand's border on Thursday, according to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). No casualties have been reported yet.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 10:14 IST

'India for Humanity' event organised at US Capitol to...

Washington [US], Nov 21 (ANI): Commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Indian Embassy here and Jaipur Foot USA on Wednesday organised a special event pegged as 'India for Humanity - Jaipur Foot' at the US Capitol building.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 09:24 IST

Sri Lanka: Mahinda Rajapaksa to be sworn in as PM today

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Nov 21 (ANI): Sri Lanka's newly elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's brother Mahinda Rajapaksa will be sworn in as the new prime minister of the island nation on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 09:22 IST

Britain Prince Andrew quits from royal duties amidst Epstein backlash

London [UK], Nov 21 (ANI): Britain's Prince Andrew on Wednesday announced that he is quitting from the royal duties following controversy over his "ill-judged" association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 06:53 IST

US Congress passes Hong Kong human rights bill

Washington D.C. [US], Nov 21 (ANI): The US House of Representatives on Wednesday (local time) passed a pair of bills related to Hong Kong, a move that is likely to deteriorate already strained ties between US and China.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 06:29 IST

'BIMSTEC constitutes unique link between South Asia and South-East Asia'

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical & Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) constitutes a unique link between South Asia and South-East Asia, Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 06:20 IST

'Quid pro quo" did take place: US ambassador to EU tells House...

Washington D.C. [US], Nov 21 (ANI): Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union on Wednesday (local time) told the Democrat-led House impeachment inquiry against US President Donald Trump that "a quid pro quo" with Ukraine did take place.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 04:59 IST

Israel: Blue and White leader Benny Gantz concedes failure to...

Tel Aviv [Israel], Nov 21 (ANI): Israel seemed to be headed for the third round of election under a year as the Blue and White leader Benny Gantz on Wednesday night informed President Reuven Rivlin that he had failed to form a governing coalition.

Read More
iocl