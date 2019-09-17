Mahinda Rajapaksa wishes Modi on his 69th birthday

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Sept 17 (ANI): Sri Lanka's Leader of Opposition and former president Mahinda Rajapaksa on Tuesday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

"My best wishes to you on your birthday. May you continue to be blessed with good health and long life," Mahinda Rajapaksa said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli also extended greetings to Modi.

"Heartiest greetings to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on your auspicious birthday. I wish for your good health, happiness and well being. We will continue to work together for further consolidating multifaceted Nepal-India relations, wrote Oli on Twitter.

Prime Minister Modi, who has turned 69 today, is spending the day in his home state of Gujarat.

Several ministers and senior BJP leaders took to social media to extend their greetings.

Hashtags like #HappyBirthdayPM, #HappyBdayPMModi and #NrendraModiBirthday have been trending on Twitter.

The BJP started their leader's birthday on September 14 as 'Seva Saptah' during which several social initiatives have been undertaken by the party leaders across the nation during this week-long period.

Not just politicians, even personalities from other fields extended wishes to the prime minister on various social media.

The list includes cricketer Virat Kholi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda among others. (ANI)