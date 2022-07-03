Maiden voyage of Naphtha from India Oil Refinery to Bangladesh kicks off

Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], July 3 (ANI): The maiden voyage of Naphtha, the by-product of crude from an Indian oil refinery has started a new journey from oil jetty No. 1 of Haldia dock to Bangladesh through Indo-Bangla protocol route.

It is a maiden export of its kind.

Haldia Refinery and Haldia Port are joint ventures to reach Bangladesh in a short time by water barge through the Brahmaputra.

The maiden export of Naphtha from Haldia Dock Complex, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMP, Kolkata) to Bangladesh is taking place from Berth-16 (HOJ-I) on July 3.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Haldia Refinery are exporting 1500 MT Naphtha to AQUA Refineries Bangladesh. Barge Sanghai-8 was berthed at HOJ-I on July 2 and after loading, the barge will be flagged off by Amal Kumar Mehra, Deputy Chairman HDC, SMPK and Partha Ghosh, ED, IOCL, Haldia Refinery.

The transit to Bangladesh through the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route at the destination upstream of Narayangunj near Dhaka is estimated to take about 6 to 7 days.

The success of the instant movement will open up huge business prospects for the movement of other POL products between Haldia Port and Bangladesh. (ANI)