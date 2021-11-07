Major issues to be debated at Vietnam's National Assembly from November 8-13

Hanoi [Vietnam], November 7 (ANI/VOVWORLD): The National Assembly of Vietnam will continue its meeting next week in Hanoi to discuss a number of major issues.



They include the outcomes of Vietnam's socio-economic development plan this year and plans for next year, a review of the fight against COVID-19, and the implementation of the NA resolutions. The implementation of the state budget in 2021, the state budget estimate for next year and the financial-budget plan until 2024 will also be high on the agenda.

The NA will hold Q&A sessions with Ministers of Health, Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, Planning and Investment, and Education and Training. The Prime Minister will answer NA deputies' questions. Next week, the NA will vote on 2 draft laws and 12 draft resolutions. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

