Make In India initiative great, scope for deeper business ties: Russia forum director

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): St. Petersburg International Economic Forum director Alexey Valkov on Thursday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative while saying that Russia and India should cooperate more closely.

"In 2017, when Prime Minister Modi was the main guest of St Petersburg International forum, we got the exposition of Make in India and we were glad to and huge delegation of Indian Companies. I see it is great that you (India) have such an initiative and we should cooperate more closely," Valkov told ANI.

St. Petersburg Forum director added that he sees a very bright future in trade between India and Russia because in the present year, a huge amount of business took place between both countries.



Valkov claimed that economic sanctions against Russia has had no impact on his country, saying, "We have seen European and American companies stop doing business with Russia. Now, there is an opportunity for Indian companies to do business here, across sectors, and cooperate with Russia. We are strong, our currency is strong and there are opportunities manifold."

Labelling the prevailing relationship between India and Russia as warm, he stated that his country has emerged as a great partner of India.

Valkov made the remarks while addressing the Russia-India Business Forum in the national capital on Thursday.

This forum aims to unite business leaders, entrepreneurs, government officials, and media representatives from Russia and India to explore opportunities for technological alliances in IT, cybersecurity, industry and manufacturing, smart cities, transport and logistics, and healthcare sectors.

This event will also serve as a platform for Russian companies to enter new markets in India and pave the way for Indian companies to do business with Russia. (ANI)

