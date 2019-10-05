Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the media in New Delhi on Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the media in New Delhi on Saturday.

Making citizens lives better foundation of India-Bangladesh relationship: PM Modi

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 14:25 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): After India and Bangladesh launched three projects in the fields of LPG import, vocational training and social facility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that making lives of citizens better is the basic foundation of relationship between the two countries.
Addressing media persons at the joint remote inauguration of three bilateral projects in Bangladesh after holding talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina, PM Modi said: "I got the opportunity to inaugurate three more bilateral projects with Sheikh Hasina. Last year, we launched 9 projects through video conferencing. Including projects of inaugurated today, we have launched a dozen projects in a year."
"Three projects inaugurated today are from three different areas- LPG import, vocational training and social facility. However, the purpose of all three is the same which is to improve the lives of our citizens. Indeed, this is the very basis of India-Bangladesh relations," he added.
Speaking on the LPG project, Modi said that the supply of bulk LPG originally from Bangladesh will benefit both countries and termed it as a win-win situation.
"The foundation of India-Bangladesh friendship is that from our friendship helps each and every citizen to prosper. The supply of bulk LPG originally from Bangladesh will benefit both countries. This is a win-win situation. This will help to increase exports, income and employment in Bangladesh. The reduction in transportation distance will also result in economic benefit and will also help in reducing environmental degradation," he said.
The Prime Minister said the Bangladesh-India Professional Skill Development Institute project will prepare skilled manpower and technicians for the industrial development of Bangladesh.
Modi said that the project of Vivekananda Bhavan in the Ramakrishna Mission of Dhaka takes inspiration from the lives of two great human beings.
"Swami Ramakrishna and Swami Vivekananda have had an indelible influence on our societies and our values. Like the generosity and open spirit of Bangla culture, this mission also has a place for all the followers of all the texts. And this mission celebrates the festival of every sect equally," he said.
"It celebrates festivals of all communities. The building has more than 100 university students and research scholars. India prioritizes its partnership with Bangladesh. We are proud that India-Bangladesh relationship is a great example of cooperation between two friendly neighbours," he added.
The Prime Minister said that his interaction with Bangladeshi counterpart will give more energy to our relationship and then ended his speech by saying "Jai Hind, Jai Bangla, Jai India-Bangladesh friendship". (ANI)

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 15:08 IST

Australian blogger couple released from Iranian prison

Sydney [Australia], Oct 5 (ANI): Australian bloggers couple, Jolie King and her partner Mark Firkin, are on their way home to Perth after being released from an Iranian prison, the couple said in a statement on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 13:55 IST

After Gen Bipin Rawat's claim Balakot reactivated, Imran Khan...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 5 (ANI): Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday warned his country's army and people not to cross over into India through Line of Control (LoC) to provide humanitarian aid or any support to Kashmiris as it will be playing into the "narrative of India" that says terro

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 13:53 IST

Balochistan: Women protest against enforced disappearances in Quetta

Quetta [Pakistan], Oct 5 (ANI): Baloch women in Quetta city organised a protest against enforced disappearances in the south-western province of Balochistan.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 10:50 IST

Madagascar's Defence Minister sings 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Oct 5 (ANI): In a community reception hosted onboard four Indian Navy ships stationed in the northern port city of Antsiranana, Defence Minister of Madagascar, General Leon Jean Richard Rakotonirina, on Friday surprisingly chose to sing the famous Bollywood song 'Kuch Kuch H

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 09:46 IST

India, Madagascar intensify defence cooperation

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Oct 5 (ANI): Defence Minister of Madagascar, General Leon Jean Richard Rakotonirina, on Friday (local time) visited four Indian naval ships in the northern port city of Antsiranana, also known as Diego Suarez, and held discussions to intensify defence cooperation between the

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 09:02 IST

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa distributes burqas among school girls

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 5 (ANI): The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government has distributed burqas among female students in a girls' model school in Cheena village of Rustam Valley.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 08:22 IST

Bernie Sanders suffers heart attack, Doctors confirm

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Democrat presidential candidate Bernie Sanders suffered a heart attack, his campaign confirmed on Friday (local time) after he departed Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 06:37 IST

Hong Kong rail services to remain suspended after protestors...

Hong Kong, Oct 5 (ANI): All train services in Hong Kong, including the airport express line, were suspended on Saturday, city's rail operator said, a day after angry protesters vandalised businesses and railway stations over government's introduction of a new anti-mask law.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 06:15 IST

Iraq anti-govt protests: Death toll rises to 60, over 2,500 wounded

Baghdad [Iraq], Oct 5 (ANI): The death toll from three-days of mass anti-government protests in Iraq has risen to 60, with an estimated 2,500 others wounded, country's Health Ministry said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 05:26 IST

PM Modi expected to visit Saudi Arabia soon

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely visit Saudi Arabia soon during which he is expected to hold bilateral with top Saudi leadership, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 04:34 IST

Trump impeachment inquiry: White House subpoenaed by House Democrats

Washington DC [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): The three US chairmen overseeing an investigation into US President Donald Trump's July phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart, on Friday issued a subpoena to the White House, requesting documents relevant to the House's impeachment inquiry be delivered within two

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 04:25 IST

Iraqi firebrand cleric Sadr calls on government to resign amid...

Baghdad [Iraq], Oct 5 (ANI): Iraq's prominent Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr on Friday called on the government to resign amid the ongoing mass anti-government protests that have claimed the lives of dozens of people.

Read More
iocl