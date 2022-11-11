Making efforts for early return of Indian sailors stuck in Guinea: MEA

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said it is aware of the plight of 16 Indian sailors who are stuck in Equatorial Guinea, saying that the government is making all efforts for the early resolution of this issue.

"We are aware of the consular issue in Equatorial Guinea, our understanding is that 16 Indian sailors are stuck there," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a press briefing.

"We are in touch with detained sailors and we are making all efforts for the early resolution of this issue. Right now, they appear to be in Equatorial Guinea," he added.



16 Indian sailors are stuck in Guinea for nearly the last three months. Families of Indian sailors held in the African country have expressed concern about the safety of the sailors and demanded an immediate release of the sailors.

On Monday, the Indian mission in Equatorial Guinea said the Indian authorities are closely working with Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria authorities for the early release of crew members held in the country.

"This Embassy and our High Commission in Abuja are closely working with authorities of Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria for the early release of crew members of MV Heroic Idun. All crew members are safe and those in the Detention Centre have been shifted to the ship," the Indian mission in Equatorial Guinea tweeted.

"Since their detention in mid-August, this Mission has been in regular contact with the crew members over the phone. We have also had several consular access/visits to them. We are closely monitoring developments and are actively engaged for an early resolution of the issue," it added.

Of them, 15 were taken to a hotel, and 11 have been kept on the ship, according to the family of the sailors. They said that they are worried because the Guinean Navy is going to hand over the ship crew to Nigeria any movement. (ANI)

