Malayalis in UAE keep a low key celebrating Vishu

Dubai [UAE], April 12 (ANI): The festival of Vishu, traditionally marked with a lot of fanfare among Malayalis, is witnessing low-celebrations and has this year become a restricted affair here with close family members, due to the stay at home directive and related precautionary measures undertaken to stem the spread of COVID-19 outbreak.

This New Year festival observed by Keralites typically sees a lavish sadhya (meal). However, many Malayalis have opted for a simple meal this year as a tribute to those who are fighting the contagion on forefront, Khaleej Times reported.

Sheeja Venu Nair, a resident of Sharjah, said: "There is no room for celebration this time. We want it to be a low-key affair. We are not preparing any grand meals. Instead, we as a family are focusing on offering the Vishukkani (ritual arrangement of auspicious articles) for frontline medics and heathcare workers helping COVID-19 patients."

Even though the festival would not be as grand, the Sharjah-based family said it will uphold certain traditions. "The plea for 'kaineetam' starts early as the children begin asking and anticipating from whom they would get money. So, while they look forward to getting some 'kaineetam' from their parents, I, in turn, look forward to receiving something from my husband," laughs Sheeja.

For Sangeetha Swaroop, Vishu at home means extra time with her family. "Work pressure has reduced for me now, so I am trying to prepare a sadhya for my children with whatever is available in the grocery stores. Typically, you prepare around 24-28 dishes served as a single course. But there is no point in preparing so much food as nobody from outside will be coming."

Normally, supermarkets across the UAE display traditional items brought from Kerala to arrange the 'kani kanal' (arrangements for the first sight). People wait in long queues at special sections at hypermarkets to buy items.

"This time, I don't think even the yellow 'kanni konna' flowers will be available. In fact, most people will not wear 'kodi vastram' (new clothes) as shops remain closed," Sangeetha added. (ANI)

