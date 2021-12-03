Malaysia detects first case of Omicron variant

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], December 3 (ANI/Sputnik): The first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant has been detected in Malaysia and found to have been brought in on November 19, days before South Africa reported the first case to the World Health Organization (WHO) on November 24, Malaysian Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Friday.

"As people catch up with the Omicron announcement, it's important to note that this case came in to Malaysia on 19 November before South Africa reported the first detected case to WHO," Jamaluddin wrote on Twitter.

The Malaysian health authorities detected the first case by revisiting all positive COVID-19 tests obtained at Kuala Lumpur International Airport from November 11 to 28. Genomic sequencing found a case of Omicoron infection among them, the minister said.



"What is important, the individual fully complied with home quarantine (MySj check confirmed), was fully vaccinated and was asymptomatic. We have done both automated and manual contact tracing and so far this case is contained," the minister said.

Due to the emergence of the Omicron strain in several countries, Malaysia has temporarily suspended entry to its isolated tourist zone -- Travel Bubble -- on the Langkawi archipelago for travelers from Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Ghana, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Nigeria, Norway, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, United Arab Emirates, the US state of California, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

Entry into the tourist area of the Langkawi archipelago is also temporarily prohibited for countries that have not yet detected the Omicron variant, but are at risk category: Angola, Bangladesh, Croatia, Eswatini, French Guiana, Guernsey island, Georgia, Jordan, Lesotho, Libya, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, North Macedonia, Philippines, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Ukraine, Zambia and Zimbabwe. (ANI/Sputnik)

