Malaysia has right not to extradite Zakir Naik: Prime Minister Mohamad

Melaka [Malaysia], June 10 (ANI): Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Monday said his country has the right not to extradite controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, for similar reasons that Australia had turned down his country's request to extradite Sirul Azhar Umar in 2015.

Prime Minister Mohamad added that Naik believes that he would not be accorded justice in India.

"We requested Australia to extradite Sirul and they are afraid we are going to send him to the gallows," Malaysian daily The star quoted Mohamad as saying.

"Zakir, in general, feels that he is not going to get a fair trial (in India)."

Naik is facing charges of inciting communal disharmony and committing unlawful activities in India.

He is also facing probe both in India and Bangladesh after two suspects in the terror attack at the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka in July 2016 claimed that they were inspired by Naik's radical preaching.

The two were staunch followers of Naik on Facebook and on the Peace Television Channel. The terror attack had left 22 people dead.

In addition, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a prosecution complaint against Naik on money laundering charges on December 22, 2016.

A total amount of Rs 193.06 crore has been identified as "proceeds of crime." The directorate has also attached properties of Naik worth Rs 50.46 crore.

According to the agency, the money laundering was conducted via "dubious" origins from the UAE to facilitate production and broadcasting incriminating videos for spreading communal hatred and radicalisation of a particular community. (ANI)

