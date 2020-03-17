Malaysia, Philippines take sweeping measures as fears grip South Asia over second wave of infections

Islamabad [Pakistan], Mar 17 (ANI): Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has announced some of the most far-reaching measures including locking down all travel in or out of the country in an effort to stem infections of COVID-19.

Malaysians will be banned from traveling abroad, while foreign tourists and visitors will be restricted from entering the country. All Malaysians who have just returned from overseas will be required to undergo a health check and self-quarantine for 14 days, CNN reported.

The sweeping travel ban comes as Malaysia reported 125 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 553, according to a tweet from Malaysia's Health Ministry.

On Sunday, the country reported 190 new cases. Most of the new infections from both days are linked to a religious rally that thousands attended near the capital Kuala Lumpur, the Health Ministry said.

The order also imposes a restriction on movements and public gatherings including a ban on all religious, sports, social, and cultural activities.

Meanwhile, the Philippines placed half the country -- about 50 million people -- under an "enhanced community quarantine" in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.

All mass public transportation has been suspended, and residents told they can only leave their homes for essential items.

Offices have been shut and only supermarkets, convenience stores, hospitals, medical clinics, pharmacies, and banks, as well as food delivery services and water stations, will be allowed to remain open.

From Tuesday midnight local time, people have 72 hours to leave the island if they wish, after which all air travel to Luzon, the Philippines' largest and most populous island that includes the capital Manila, will be restricted.

The Philippines has reported 140 cases of coronavirus and 12 deaths, according to the World Health Organisation.

The continued acceleration of cases comes as countries around the world rush to implement emergency measures in an effort to contain the virus and enforce social distancing, including nationwide lockdowns, imposing border and travel restrictions, school closures and ordering restaurants, cafes, and bars to close or reduce services.

Fear is growing in Asia of the possibility of a second wave of infections from imported cases.

Countries such as China, South Korea, and Singapore have seen cases stabilise in recent weeks, thanks largely to a combination of aggressive containment and social distancing measures.

Tens of millions of people in mainland China and elsewhere in Asia were subjected to varying restrictions, with people unable to leave their homes or housing compounds, or go to work or school.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 181,500 people and killed over 7,100 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking cases reported by the World Health Organisation and additional sources. (ANI)

