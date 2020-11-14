Malaysia reports 1,114 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], November 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 1,114 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, bringing the national total to 46,209.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that two of the new cases are imported and 1,112 are local transmissions.



Two more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 306.

Another 803 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 33,772, or 73.1 per cent of all cases.

Of the remaining 12,131 active cases, 103 are being held in intensive care and 43 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

