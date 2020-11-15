Malaysia reports 1,208 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], November 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 1,208 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, bringing the national total to 47,417.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that six of the new cases are imported and 1,202 are local transmissions. The capital city of Kuala

Lumpur reported the most cases in the country with 469 confirmed, of which 460 are from a cluster at a construction site.



Three more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 309.

Another 1,013 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 34,785, or 73.4 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 12,323 active cases, 104 are being held in intensive care and 42 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

