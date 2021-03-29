Malaysia reports 1,302 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], March 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 1,302 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing its total tally to 341,944.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that nine of the new cases were imported and 1,293 were local transmissions.



Four more COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the toll to 1,255.

An additional 1,127 patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 326,309, or 95.4 per cent of all cases.

Of the existing 14,380 active cases, 169 are being held in intensive care units and 76 of them in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

