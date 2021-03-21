Malaysia reports 1,327 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

Kaula Lumpur [Malaysia] March 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 1,327 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing its total tally to 333,040.

The Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that 11 of the new cases were imported and the 1,316 others were local transmissions.



Meanwhile, four more deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 1,233.

An additional 1,247 patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries from the coronavirus epidemic in the Southeast Asian country to 317,289, or 95.3 percent of all cases.

Of the existing 14,518 active cases, 154 patients are being held in intensive care units and 65 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

