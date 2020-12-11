Malaysia reports 2,234 new COVID-19 cases in highest daily spike

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], December 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 2,234 new COVID-19 infections in the highest daily spike since the outbreak, bringing the national total to 78,499, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that five of the new cases are imported and 2,229 are local transmissions.



Another three deaths have been reported, pushing the total deaths to 396.

Some 1,112 more patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 66,236, or 84.4 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 11,867 active cases, 124 are being held in intensive care and 60 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

