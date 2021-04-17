Malaysia reports 2,331 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], April 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 2,331 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, bringing the national total to 372,859.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that 12 of the new cases are imported, with 2,319 being local transmissions.



Another five more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 1,370.

Some 1,832 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 352,395 or 94.5 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 19,094 active cases, 225 are being held in intensive care and 92 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

