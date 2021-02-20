Malaysia reports 2,936 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Feburary 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 2,936 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 277,811, the health ministry said on Friday.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that 17 of the new cases are imported and 2,919 are local transmissions.



Another 13 deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 1,043.

A total of 4,889 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 239,971 or 86.4 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 36,797 active cases, 220 are being held in intensive care units and 104 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

