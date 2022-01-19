Malaysia reports 3,245 new COVID-19 infections, 9 new deaths

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], January 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia recorded 3,245 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,813,934, according to its health ministry.

The new infections included 274 imported cases and 2,971 local transmissions, showed data released on the health ministry's website.

An additional nine deaths from the pandemic were recorded, bringing the total death toll to 31,818.



The health ministry also reported 3,093 new recoveries from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,741,355.

Currently, 40,761 active cases have been reported in Malaysia, with 183 of them held in intensive care units, and 84 of them in need of assisted breathing.

The country administered 129,597 vaccine doses on Tuesday. A total of 79.7 per cent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.6 percent are fully vaccinated and 29.8 per cent have received a booster dose. (ANI/Xinhua)

