Malaysia reports 3,339 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], January 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 3,339 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 158,434, the health ministry said on Sunday.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that 15 of the new cases are imported and 3,324 are local transmissions.



Seven more deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 601.

Another 2,676 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 120,051, or 75.8 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 37,782 active cases, 240 are being held in intensive care units and 93 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

