Malaysia reports 3,997 new COVID-19 infections, 34 more deaths

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], December 31 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported another 3,997 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Thursday, bringing the national total to 2,754,513, according to the health ministry.

Of the new cases, 366 are imported, with 3,631 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 34 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 31,462.



Among 49,967 active cases, 281 are being held in intensive care and 155 of them are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 205,259 vaccine doses administered on Thursday alone and some 80 percent of the population have received at least one dose. About 78 percent are fully vaccinated and 19 percent have received boosters.

Meanwhile, New Year celebrations this year will be without fireworks display at key hotspots in the capital Kuala Lumpur to prevent the spread of COVID-19, authorities said.

"We will be patrolling all the popular locations on Dec. 31 to ensure that everyone adheres to the SOPs (standard operating procedures)," Dang Wangi district police chief Noor Dellhan Yahaya said Thursday.

"Therefore, the public are advised to continue to comply with the SOPs set by the national security council in fighting the COVID-19 outbreak," he added. (ANI/Xinhua)

