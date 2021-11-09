Malaysia reports 4,543 new COVID-19 infections, 58 new deaths

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], November 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported another 4,543 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 2,510,852, according to the health ministry.

Some 15 of the new cases are imported, with 4,528 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 58 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 29,349.



About 7,348 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of the cured and discharged to 2,419,743.

There are some 61,760 active cases. Among them, 534 are being held in intensive care and 263 are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 108,821 vaccine doses administered on Monday alone. Some 78.2 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 75.3 percent are fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

