Malaysia reports 4,879 new COVID-19 cases, 55 new deaths

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], December 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia recorded 4,879 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the total tally to 2,632,782, according to the health ministry.

Of the new cases 24 were imported and 4,855 were locally transmitted, showed data released on the ministry's website.

The ministry also reported 55 more deaths in the pandemic in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the coronavirus death toll to 30,425.



An additional 5,168 recovered patients have been discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,537,204.

Currently, there are 65,153 active cases registered in the country, 509 of them being held in intensive care including 252 in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 135,914 more vaccine doses administered on Tuesday and that some 79.2 per cent of its population have received at least one dose and 77.8 per cent are fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

