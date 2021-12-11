Malaysia reports 5,058 new COVID-19 infections, 44 more deaths

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], December 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported another 5,058 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 2,683,523, according to the health ministry.

Some 17 of the new cases are imported, with 5,041 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 44 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 30,831.



About 4,997 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,591,819.

There are some 60,873 active cases, 393 are being held in intensive care units and 212 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country administered a total of 123,868 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, and some 79.4 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 78.1 percent have been fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

