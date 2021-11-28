Malaysia reports 5,097 new COVID-19 cases, 40 new deaths

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], November 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia recorded 5,097 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Saturday, bringing the total tally to 2,619,577, according to the health ministry.

Of the new cases 17 are imported and 5,080 are local transmitted, showed data released on the ministry's website.

The ministry reported 40 more deaths in the pandemic, bringing the coronavirus death toll to 30,280.



Meanwhile, 5,352 more recovered patients were discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries from COVID-19 to 2,522,045 in the Southeast Asian country.

There are currently 67,252 active cases, 510 of them being held in intensive care, including 258 in need of assisted breathing.

Health authorities reported 54,526 vaccine doses administered on Saturday and that 79.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 77.1 percent are fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

