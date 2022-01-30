Malaysia reports 5,139 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], January 30 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 5,139 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 2,861,069, according to the health ministry.

There are 226 new imported cases, with 4,913 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.



A further five deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 31,957. The ministry reported 3,767 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,777,715.

There are 51,397 active cases, 119 are being held in intensive care and 69 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 97,300 vaccine doses administered on Saturday alone and 79.8 per cent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.7 percent are fully vaccinated and 36.2 per cent have received booster shots. (ANI/Xinhua)

